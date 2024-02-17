Los Angeles [US], February 17 (ANI): American actor Dennis Quaid has signed on for a lead role in the upcoming series 'Happy Face,' Variety reported.

Quaid will appear opposite actor Annaleigh Ashford. Ashford will star as Melissa.

The series is based on the same-named podcast from iHeartMedia and Melissa Moore, Moore's book 'Shattered Silence' co-written with M. Bridget Cook, and Moore's true tale.

Moore discovered at the age of 15 that her father, Keith Hunter Jesperson, was the serial murderer known as the 'Happy Face' Killer, after drawing smiling faces on evidence where he boasted about his atrocities.

As an adult, she changed her name and kept her secret while her father served life in prison.

According to the series' official description, it begins with Moore's real-life story.

"Happy Face (Quaid) is an incarcerated serial killer who also is Melissa's (Ashford) once-beloved father," the description read.

"After decades of no contact, he finally finds a way to force himself back into his daughter's life. In a race against the clock, Melissa must find out if an innocent man is going to be put to death for a crime her father committed. Throughout, she discovers the impact her father had on his victims' families and must face a reckoning of her own identity."

Quaid will now feature in his second Paramount+ series. He recently appeared in the streamer's 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' series.

He has previously appeared in programs such as 'Merry Happy Whatever,' 'The Art of More,' and 'Vegas.' He is best recognized for his cinematic appearances, having starred in 'The Rookie,' 'The Day After Tomorrow,' 'Traffic,' 'Frequency,' 'The Parent Trap,' 'The Right Stuff,' 'Breaking Away,' and 'Midway,' among others.

'Happy Face' will begin filming its eight-episode first season in Vancouver this spring. It is set to premiere on Paramount+ in 2025, as per Variety.

Jennifer Cacicio is the series' writer, executive producer, and showrunner. King Size Productions, owned by Robert and Michelle King, serves as executive producers. Liz Glotzer of King Size serves as an executive producer, alongside Moore, iHeartMedia's Conal Byrne, Will Pearson, and Jordana Mollick.

Michael Showalter will direct the first episode and serve as executive producer. CBS Studios, where the Kings have an overall deal, will produce. (ANI)

