Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 (ANI): The much-awaited title track of Ranveer Singh's upcoming action thriller 'Dhurandhar' is finally out. The song is titled 'Jogi' and features the star cast of the film.

Originally titled 'Na De Dil Pardesi Nu (Jogi)', the song is sung by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Mohd. Sadiq and Ranjit Kaur.

The track marks the Bollywood debut of the popular rapper-singer Hanumankind. Written by Babu Singh Maan, Hanumankind and Jasmine Sandlas, the song was also featured in the first look video of the film.

The lyrical video featured the star-studded cast of the film, which includes Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan.

The track is a bold fusion of modern hip-hop, Punjabi verses and cinematic grit, which perfectly resembles the action genre of the film.

The lyrical video of the song highlights the supremacy of Ranveer Singh in action, followed by the brutal killings by Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal.

The music of the film was composed by Shashwat Sachdev and Charanjit Ahuja.

Saregama Official shared the song on their Instagram handle on Thursday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DP28mMNjHPv/

'Dhurandhar' is directed by 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' director Aditya Dhar. As per the first look video of the film, the movie is expected to feature violent scenes between Ranveer Singh and the A-listers.

The film is slated to hit theatres on December 5, 2025. (ANI)

