Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Actor Dia Mirza, questioned Twitter about her account not having a verification badge on social networking site despite her active subscription.

On Sunday the 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actor took to Twitter to make a request for the restoration of the Twitter blue tick on her Twitter account.

She wrote, "Have had a verified Twitter account since 2010. Despite subscription well before the verified ticks started disappearing on accounts this account doesn't seem to have a blue tick yet. Why? All other advantages of subscribing seem to be working, including the option of longer tweets. Can you please look into this @Twitter @TwitterBlue and help?"

This post by the 'Dus' actor received a lot of reactions from the fans.

A social media user suggested, "If you've changed your profile pic it'll take a week or so for the blue tick to reappear." To which Dia Mirza replied, "Have not changed profile picture"

Another user commented, "Odd. You should have got the blue tick back gratis, being at >1m subscribers. That happened with others 1m+ handles."

A fan wrote, "You don't need a blue tick. Everyone knows you. You are a good soul."

Earlier, on the 1st of April, Twitter removed blue ticks from verified accounts, following the implementation of paid subscription service which charges USD 8 for a blue verification badge on the microblogging site.

Apart from Dia, B-town celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, politicians CM Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are among those who lost their verified blue ticks from their Twitter accounts. But, others got the badge back after a few days.

Twitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities, politicians, companies and brands, news organizations and other accounts "of public interest" were genuine and not impostors or parody accounts. The company didn't previously charge for verification.

On the work front, Dia will be next seen in Tarun Dudeja directed 'Dhak Dhak' alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. She was last seen in 'Bheed' alongside Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. (ANI)

