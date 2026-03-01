Tel Aviv [Israel], March 1 (ANI): Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday said that amid its ongoing strikes in Iran, over 30 sites had been attacked, which include aerial defence systems, missile launchers, regime targets and military command centres.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the IDF said that it will continue to "degrade" Iranian capabilities.

"ONGOING STRIKE: 30+ targets so far, in western and central Iran, including aerial defense systems, missile launchers, regime targets and military command centers. The IDF will continue to degrade the Iranian terror regime's capabilities until they can no longer threaten our people", the IDF wrote on X.

Earlier on Sunday morning, IDF shared that it had struck the missile launch site in the Qom area of Central Iran. In a post on X it noted that the strike targeted a site that stored Ghadr H-1 ballistic missiles.

Earlier in a video message, the IDF called the strikes against Iran--Operation Roaring Lion.

"The launch of Operation Roaring Lion comes after months of close and joint planning with the U.S. Armed Forces, a historic, unprecedented level of cooperation between two nations fighting side by side against terror. Our mission could not be more clear. The IDF will continue to act to remove emerging threats against Israel because the price of an action is too high", IDF's Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said in a video message on Sunday.

The Israeli-US strikes have resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei

According to state-run Press TV, Iranian government issued a statement warning that the "crime of assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution will not go unpunished" and asserting that the "pure blood of the martyred Leader will uproot the criminal regimes of the US and Israel."

Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Reuters reported, citing Iranian state media. In Shia Islam, the 40th day after death (Arba'een) holds immense spiritual weight.

The death occurred following strikes by the US and Israel (Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) on Saturday. (ANI)

