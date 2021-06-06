Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI): Tragedy King Dilip Kumar, who on Sunday was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and is currently on oxygen support in the ICU ward, though his condition is now stable.

The megastar was admitted to the hospital as he was having difficulty breathing for the last 2 days. Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at PD Hinduja Hospital gave the health update and said, "Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and kept on oxygen support in ICU ward."

Affirming that the actor's condition is now stable, the doctor further added, "His condition is stable now. Even though he is in ICU, he is not on a ventilator. We are trying our best that he makes a quick recovery and goes back home."

Later Dilip Saab's official Twitter handle also shared the update regarding the veteran actor's health, telling people not to believe in Whatsapp forwards. The tweet read, "Don't believe in WhatsApp forwards. Saab is stable. Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh'Allah."

Earlier in the day, his wife and actor Saira Banu stated that the doctor had asked the actor to undergo some tests and x-rays, after which it would be known that how many more days he will have to stay in the hospital. He had requested his fans for prayers.

The superstar has been suffering from age-related health issues in recent years. Last month, the 98-year-old actor was admitted to the same hospital for two days regarding some routine checkups and tests.

Known as the 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood, Kumar's career has spanned over six decades. He has acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986).

Last seen on the big screen in 'Qila' in 1998, the actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. (ANI)

