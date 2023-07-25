Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Diljit Dosanjh's film on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra’s life has got a new title.

Earlier, the film was titled 'Ghallughara' but the new title is Punjab '95. The project is also set to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The biographical drama is helmed by Honey Trehan and also stars Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Pal Vicky.

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the first-look poster of the film across social media.

Sharing his look from the film, Diljit took to Instagram and wrote, "Waheguruji ka Khalsa, Waheguruji ki Fateh! World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Presenting the first look of Punjab ‘95, a compelling story based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvFou_1RQ5N/?hl=en

Arjun Rampal also expressed his excitement about the TIFF premiere.

"A very proud moment for us and a very important film for all. World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival! Presenting the first look of Punjab ‘95, a compelling story based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra," he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvFmuMzNj6a/?hl=en

Jaswant Singh Khalra fought against alleged fake encounters of Sikh youths by Punjab Police during militancy. (ANI)

