Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Rampal’s film Punjabi '95 , based on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra’s life, is all set for its world premiere in 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). According to reports, the premiere date of the film is September 11. Diljit Dosanjh will portray the role of Jaswant Singh Khalra. Diljit Dosanjh Gets Shoutout in Front of PM Modi by US Secretary Antony Blinken, Actor-Singer Reacts to the Viral Video.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Waheguruji ka Khalsa Waheguruji ki Fateh! 🙏 World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival! Presenting the first look of Punjab ‘95, a compelling story based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.@RonnieScrewvala @diljitdosanjh @rampalarjun pic.twitter.com/9oqyayvVYE — Honey Trehan (@HoneyTrehan) July 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)