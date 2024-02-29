Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 29 (ANI): Finally, the makers of the much-awaited film 'Do Patti' starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon on Thursday unveiled the teaser of the film

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Netflix treated fans to a glimpse of Kajol and Kriti.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C37Ec_QsxDo/

Sharing the video, they wrote, "Firsts are always special. Be it @kajol's first as a Cop or @kritisanon's first thriller. Do Patti coming soon only on Netflix!"

In the teaser, Kajol plays a police officer. This is also the first time Kajol has played the role of a cop.

The teaser begins with Kajol as a cop riding a bike, while Kriti Sanon's character is also shown as a glamorous one.

It seems a murder mystery but still nothing is clear.

As soon as the teaser was released, fans and industry members chimed in with their views in the comment section.

Badshah wrote, "Chills."

Varun Dhawan commented, "Kriti with clapping hands emojis."

One of the users wrote, "Super excited."

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerising hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold, read a statement.

The film is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon's Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films.

The team of Do Patti said, "Get ready for a cinematic whirlwind. The film brings female power to the fore and promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience... with twists and turns that will surprise and thrill you. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of North India's hills, Do Patti invites viewers into a unique world of intrigue and thrill, as conflicting moralities of riveting characters play games with each other. We're ecstatic to present this compelling tale to audiences worldwide, exclusively on Netflix."

'Do Patti' also marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after 'Dilwale'.

The official release date of 'Do Patti' is still awaited. (ANI)

