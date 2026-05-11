Entertainment News | Dua Lipa Files $15 Million Lawsuit Against Samsung over Alleged Unauthorised Use of Image

Washington [US], May 11 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has a $15 million lawsuit against electronics giant Samsung, alleging that the company used her image on television packaging without authorisation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the lawsuit was filed on Friday in the Central District of California. The Grammy-winning singer has accused Samsung of "copyright infringement, trademark infringement and violation of her right of publicity" for allegedly using her photo to promote and sell televisions.

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As per the complaint, Dua Lipa claimed that a backstage picture of her taken during the Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2024 was used on the packaging of several Samsung television models beginning in 2025. The singer stated that she owns the copyright to the image in question.

The lawsuit alleged that Samsung used the photograph prominently on the front side of television boxes without obtaining permission from the singer or compensating her for the use of the image.

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"Recognizing Ms. Lipa's notoriety and goodwill, Samsung used a copyrighted image of Ms. Lipa without authority or license and prominently featured it on the front of cardboard boxes containing Samsung-manufactured televisions for retail sale," the suit stated, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Dua Lipa also claimed that the company continued using her image even after demands were made to stop it. The complaint called Samsung's response "dismissive and callous."

According to the publication, the lawsuit also argued that consumers may have been led to believe that Dua Lipa had officially endorsed Samsung televisions due to the use of her image on product packaging. The complaint additionally cited several social media comments from users who allegedly assumed the singer was associated with the campaign.

The singer's legal representatives further stated that Dua Lipa "did not allow and would not have allowed this use" of her image and maintained that she had no involvement, approval, or creative control over the alleged promotional campaign.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa remains one of the most prominent global pop stars in the music industry. She is widely known for chart-topping songs such as 'Levitating', 'Don't Start Now', and 'Dance The Night'. The singer has earned multiple international accolades, including Grammy Awards, and continues to enjoy a strong global fan following. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)