Hollywood star Emily Blunt will play the lead role in Pain Hustlers, a criminal-conspiracy film to be directed by David Yates. Yates, known for directing four films in the Harry Potter series and the first three films of its prequel series "Fantastic Beasts", will helm the new movie, which has a script by writer Wells Tower. A Quiet Place Part 3: Emily Blunt’s Third Film Given a 2025 Release Date; Spinoff Directed by Michael Sarnoski Announced for Next Year!

Pain Hustlers is said to be in the same vein as Adam McKay's The Big Short, David O Russell's "American Hustle" and Martin Scorsese-directed The Wolf of Wall Street. It is described as a hilarious, dramatic and wild journey to the corrupt heart of the American dream. "Dreaming of a better life for her and her young daughter, Liza Drake (Blunt), a high-school dropout, lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical start-up in a yellowing strip mall in Central Florida. Oppenheimer: Josh Hartnett Joins Christopher Nolan’s J Robert Oppenheimer Biopic Starring Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr.

Liza's charm, guts and drive catapult the company and her into the high life, where she soon finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences," the official plotline read. The film, which will start production in August this year, is produced by Lawrence Grey through his Grey Matter Productions banner and Wychwood Pictures. Blunt most recently starred in Jungle Cruise and A Quiet Place 2. The actor will be next seen in Christopher Nolan's directorial Oppenheimer.

