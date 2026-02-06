Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Reliance Foundation founder-chairperson Nita Ambani congratulated the India Under-19 cricket team on winning the ICC U19 World Cup title on Friday.

India U19 defeated England U19 by 100 runs in the final to lift the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026, securing their sixth title in Harare, Zimbabwe. The young Indian side produced a record-breaking performance in a high-octane final.

Electing to bat first, India posted an imposing 411/9, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashing a scintillating 175 off just 80 balls, hitting 15 fours and 15 sixes. Captain Ayush Mhatre added 53 runs from 51 balls, while Abhigyan Kundu contributed a brisk 40 off 31 balls. England's Caleb Falconer fought valiantly with 115 runs, but the visitors fell short of the mammoth 412-run target.

Congratulating the young India side, she said, "Heartiest congratulations to our Boys in Blue on winning the ICC U19 World Cup for a record sixth time -- a truly historic and inspiring achievement. You have played with courage, discipline, and belief beyond your years. This triumph is not just a trophy -- it is a powerful signal of the spirit of Young India: fearless in ambition, united in teamwork, and relentless in pursuit of excellence. May this victory be the beginning of many greater milestones ahead. The future of Indian cricket shines brighter because of you."

This triumph in Zimbabwe further consolidates India's position as the most successful nation in the history of the tournament and completes a rare double, with India currently holding both the ICC Under-19 Men's and Women's World Cup titles.

India's dominant performance also set a new record for sixes in a Youth ODI final, hitting 31 sixes -- well clear of the previous record of 23. The victory adds to India's Under-19 World Cup wins in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2022, while England are yet to win their second title since 1998.

Brief Scores: India: 411/9 (Vaibhav Suryavanshi 175, Ayush Mhatre 53, James Minto 3/63) beat England: 311 (Caleb Falconer 115, Ben Dawkins 66, RS Ambrish 3/56). (ANI)

