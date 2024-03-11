Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming historical thriller drama film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' have unveiled a striking new poster, featuring Emraan Hashmi as freedom fighter Ram Manohar Lohia, adding to the buzz around the film.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Prime Video on Monday, treated fans with an impressive poster of Emraan Hashmi with a powerful caption, that read, "channelling the fearless voice of independence."

The actor in the poster is dressed in a blue Nehru jacket and a white Nehru cap. Wearing black spectacles, he raises his hand with a closed fist.

Have a look at the poster:

Emraan expressed his happiness on receiving the opportunity on essaying the role of Ram Manohar Lohia in the film.

"I have never before played the role of a freedom fighter, and getting the opportunity to step into the shoes of Ram Manohar

Lohia was an absolute honour. I worked closely with Kannan and Darab and looking into the extensive research they did, understanding Lohia ji's history and journey and add my own flair to it," Emraan said in a statement.

He added, "His immense contributions have shaped a whole lot of India's history and is truly remarkable. I am looking forward to the audience seeing me in this new avatar. It is a privilege to be a part of a story that not only needs to be told but will also inspire."

'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is a fictional tale set against the backdrop of 1942's Quit India Movement, the movie is inspired by real events and chronicles a pivotal chapter from India's quest for Independence. The film pays tribute to both-- the celebrated as well as the unsung heroes and encapsulates the bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and persistence exhibited by the youth of India during the freedom movement, as per the statement from the film's PR team.

Directed by Kannan Iyer, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is written by Iyer, along with Darab Farooqui. The film features Sara Ali Khan in the lead along with Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles and a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi.

Recently, the makers of 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' launched the film's official trailer which received good responses from the fans.

The trailer takes the audience into the pre-independence era by introducing us to 22-year-old Usha (played by Sara Ali Khan), a college girl in Bombay, who in her pursuit of helping India achieve its freedom, forms an underground radio station that becomes the fuel that fires the Quit India Movement. Through her character's journey, the trailer highlights the courage, sacrifices, and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation during India's fight for freedom.

The film will be streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from March 21. (ANI)

