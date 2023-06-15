Actor Emraan Hashmi is roped for Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film OG. Recently, the makers of the film shared an update and posted a cool image of Hashmi and captioned it, " When we have the #OG, we should also have a badass who is powerful and striking…Presenting you all, the nemesis @EmraanHashmi!". The film is directed by Sujeeth Power Star Pawan Kalyan aka PSPK will play the key role in the upcoming Telugu film. Emraan will play a negative character in the film. OG: Sriya Reddy Joins the Cast of Pawan Kalyan's Upcoming Telugu Film.

Check Out The Cool Picture of Emraan Hashmi:

When we have the #OG, we should also have a badass who is powerful and striking… 🔥🔥🤙🏻 Presenting you all, the nemesis @EmraanHashmi! #FireStormIsComing 🔥#TheyCallHimOG 💥 pic.twitter.com/CmBBTFvSdR — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) June 15, 2023

