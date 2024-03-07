Actor Emraan Hashmi, who is gearing up for his upcoming streaming series Showtime, feels he is not fit to be a producer. The actor shared that he has only produced one film so far in his career, but there, too, he was more of a “silent producer” as he was acting in it. The film in question is the 2019 film Why Cheat India. The actor confessed that he is more of a creative person than a finance-related one. Emraan Hashmi Goes Shirtless! Actor Flaunts His Chiselled Abs in Latest Photoshoot (View Pics).

“I don't think I'm fit to be a producer. I did produce one film, but I was more of a silent producer and was also playing the actor in it, so my producer self took a back seat. I am a more creative person than a business-minded person. I got a commerce degree, but there's a running joke in my family that I wanted to be in arts. I went into commerce, and I still don't cross my checks properly when I sign them. There's someone always lurking over my head to see if I do everything correctly,” he said. “So I'm not a numbers person. I'm not a commerce person. I'm more creatively inclined. So if I do produce another film, it will always be to delegate the work to people who know that part of it better, the finance better.”

Meanwhile, Showtime also stars Mahima Makwana with Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles. Created by Sumit Roy and directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, Showtime will be available to stream from March 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

