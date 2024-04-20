Washington [US], April 20 (ANI): Actors Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles are ecstatic after working with Taylor Swift on her new music video, reported People.

The 'Dead Poets Society' actors talked of their "honour" in acting with Swift, 34, in her video for "Fortnight"--the first single from her new album The Tortured Poets Society--in separate Instagram postings as they each revealed their experiences on set with the singer.

Also Read | Sonu Sood Reveals His Workout Inspiration and the Reason Is Too Cute To Handle! (Watch Video).

Sharing a black-and-white photo of the trio from the music video, Hawke, 53, wrote alongside the picture in a message, "Todd" & "Knox" from DEAD POETS SOCIETY are now PhDs in THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. It's quite an honor."

He continued, "Thank you @taylorswift for the opportunity to be in the music video for your song FORTNIGHT feat. @postmalone. Carpe diem!"

Also Read | Premalu 2: From Thomas to 'Wanderlust', 5 Supporting Players Who MUST Return for Bigger Roles in Naslen and Mamitha Baiju's Romcom Sequel.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C59pWXtOBIn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Charles, 52, went on to share his admiration for Swift also, writing in a post, "I've admired Taylor for a long time, but meeting her in person took my fandom to a whole new level."

"Genuine, kind, approachable, and just an all around stellar human being -- Not to mention a kick ass director to boot! #TSTTPD," he added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C59mvWTJ5r1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The official video for "Fortnight" dropped on April 19 along with Swift's albumThe Tortured Poets Society.

Hawke and Charles depict scientists working in a lab around Swift, who is strapped on an upright table, similar to the classic scene from Frankenstein. The pair make their cameos after a love moment featuring Swift and Post Malone, who also appears on the track.

Malone, 28, later enters the lab as another scientist, who releases and saves Swift.

Following the release of the music video, Swift paid tribute to the actors in a post as she shared several photos from the production on Instagram.

"... For me, this video turned out to be the perfect visual representation of this record and the stories I tell in it," the singer wrote in the caption. "@postmalone blew me away on set as our tortured tragic hero and I'm so grateful to him for everything he put into this collaboration."

"I'm still laughing from getting to work with the coolest guys on earth, @ethanhawke and @mrjoshcharles (tortured poets, meet your colleagues from down the hall, the dead poets)," reported People. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)