Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Almost a week after music icon Bappi Lahiri's demise, his family organised a prayer meet in Juhu's Iskcon temple on Wednesday evening. Several celebrities from the music and film fraternity also attended the prayer meet.

Pictures from the prayer meet have been doing the rounds on the internet where the late music composer's wife Chitrani, daughter Reema, son Bappa and his wife Tanisha Varma were seen arriving at the venue.

Also Read | Ghoomer: R Balki Reunites With Abhishek Bachchan for Sports Drama Based on the Incredible Achievement of Karoly Takacs.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who couldn't attend the funeral last week, also came to pay her last respects along with her mother Shivangi Kolhapure, and brother Siddhanth Kapoor.

Singer Ila Arun, filmmaker Anurag Basu, actor Neetu Chandra, Om Puri's son and wife Ishaan Puri and Nandita Puri were also spotted arriving at the venue.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Look Perfect Together as They Pose for the Shutterbugs! (View Pics and Video).

Music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, singer Alka Yagnik, Neha Bhasin, Armaan Malik and Anup Jalota among several others were also present at the prayer meet of late Bappi Da.

Veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Poonam Dhillon also paid their condolences to the family by arriving at the late singer's prayer meet.

In a viral picture, an emotional Reema Lahiri was seen kissing his late father's picture that was adorned with white flowers and was placed at the entrance of the prayer meet venue.

Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal was also spotted at the prayer meet venue.

For the unversed, the 'Disco King' of Bollywood passed away at the age of 69 on February 16 due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA).

Bappi Da heralded disco-pop and ruled the 70s and 80s with a string of foot-tapping songs in India. His iconic songs include 'Disco Dancer', 'Pyar Bina Chain Kahaan Re', 'Pag Ghungroo Bandhe', 'Jimy Jimmy Jimmy', and 'Tune Maari Entriyan' among others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)