Washington [US], April 4 (ANI): On Thursday night, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige introduced new footage from the highly anticipated film Fantastic Four: First Steps at CinemaCon.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Marvel Studios boss teased that the team is just days away from principal photography on 'Avengers: Doomsday', which will feature Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

The 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' trailer, which was not released online, showcased the team's dynamic, with Pedro Pascal starring as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trailer revealed a personal moment for Reed and Sue, as they learn they are expecting a baby, eliciting a conflicted reaction.

Kirby's Sue Storm reassures Reed, saying, "We can do this."

As the team battles threats from Galactus, Sue remains resolute, saying, "We will face this together. We will fight it together -- as a family."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the footage saved a big surprise for last, with the introduction of the Silver Surfer, played by Julia Garner.

The stakes are high for 'Fantastic Four', which arrives in theaters on July 25, just two weeks after DC Studios' tentpole film 'Superman'.

This will be the last Marvel Studios movie before next summer's 'Avengers: Doomsday', which stars Downey as Doctor Doom.

All four members of the Fantastic Four will appear in 'Doomsday', as revealed during last week. (ANI)

