Washington [US], January 3 (ANI): Late-night host James Corden, recently detailed his decade-plus struggle to reach his ideal weight, confessing that he's "fed up" with his repeated attempts to get in shape.

According to Page Six, the 42-year-old actor said in a clip uploaded to the WW Youtube page, "I've realised that every year for the past decade - probably even 15 years - on January the first I've told myself and anyone that would listen that I'm going on a diet, I'm going to lose a load of weight."

"I'm fed up with the way I look, I'm fed up with being unhealthy, this is the year I'm doing it," he continued.

"Because of that, over Christmas I've eaten everything that's in the fridge because in my head in January I'm starting this diet and it'll be a success. And as you can see it hasn't.

"It's starting to get me down in a way. I've never been able to stick to anything like that. I've spent a long time accepting that this is my body and that's it. But I really am sick and tired of just doing the same thing every year," he added.

As reported by Page Six, Corden went on to say that he reached out to WW this time around in hopes of fulfilling his resolution.

Good friend Rebel Wilson made a similar commitment to drop the pounds last New Year's Eve, deeming 2020 her "year of health." (ANI)

