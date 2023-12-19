Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set to entertain fans with their roles in 'Fighter'. Building more excitement about the film, choreographer Bosco Martis shared a BTS video from the first song 'Sher Khul Gaye'.

Bosco Martis took to his treated fans with the behind-the-scene of filming the song.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "A #bts moment captured while filming #sherkulgaye with @hrithikroshan and my team"

In the video, Hrithik can be seen on the grand set, practising his dance steps amid other dancers, earning praise from the crew.

The video also features a picture of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone posing with Martis, who holds a 'Team Fighter' plaque card.

Recently, makers unveiled the first track 'Sher Khul Gaye' song and Hrithik Roshan has once again won hearts with his dancing skills.

Joining him on the dance floor are none other than actors Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. One can also spot Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Shaikh shaking their legs to the catchy lyrics of 'Sher Khul Gaye'.

Vishal and Sheykhar, Benny Dayal, and Shilpa Rao have lent their voices to track, with lyrics penned by Kumaar. 'Sher Khul Gaye' is composed by Vishal & Sheykhar and choreographed by the duo Bosco - Caesar, making it a party number.

Sharing the song's video on Instagram, Hrithik wrote, "Starting the party without us? You have to be JOKING!#SherKhulGaye OUT NOW. Full Song on YouTube."

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter promises adrenaline-pumping action.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a good response from the fans.

The 1 minute 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. Karan was missing from the teaser.The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts. It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a smouldering kissing scene featuring the lead pair -- Hrithik and Deepika.

The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of 'Sujlam Suflam' playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a Tricolour from his aircraft.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's, Indian fighter planes. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2024.

Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have collaborated on films like Bang Bang (2014) and the 2019 hit 'War'. (ANI)

