With the release of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's movie Fighter approaching, the film's makers are actively unveiling promotional material, including the recent launch of the upbeat dance track, “Sher Khul Gaye.” Despite the on-screen chemistry between Hrithik and Deepika, some keen listeners have pointed out similarities between the song and other popular hits, such as "Stayin Alive" and "O Mere Dil Ke Chain." Netizens are expressing a sense of déjà vu, sparking discussions about the inspiration behind the song. Check out the reactions below for insights into how listeners are interpreting the new track. Fighter Song ‘Sher Khul Gaye’: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's First Track From Siddharth Anand's Film is the Banger We Want to Start 2024 With! (Watch Video).

Check Netizens Reaction

Much Like Stayin Alive

hmmm no bee gees credit, but that hook and main melody is pretty much stayin' alive. so weird. why not just buy the copyrights in 2023. https://t.co/YN0CHiINeM — de little delulu show (@MrNarci) December 15, 2023

Wasn't Necessary!

Stayin Alive ka riff kyu uthaya? Jab pata hai itna online criticism hota hai toh kyu faltu pange lene hain? Unnecesary tha. Khair, aage badhte hain. . I love the song. It's very catchy, they lyrics are nice, pure dance number. Bas wo "Sher Khul Gaye" ki jagah kuch aur hona tha,… pic.twitter.com/FWBoVRP4B7 — OCD Times (@ocdtimes) December 15, 2023

Copy?

This is just Stayin Alive copy, lol https://t.co/nyNU7FVl7x — Dunkat (@IamCatBruv) December 15, 2023

And One More

Ah ha ha ha Stayin Alive! https://t.co/NLdDGOEqog — Pavan’s Labyrinth (@BardOfBread) December 15, 2023

Largely Disappointed!

Some fun choreo but otherwise largely disappointed with the first song of FIGHTER. Vishal-Sheykhar are really stuck in their rhythm patterns & unable to reinvent themselves. The fact that the main riff is so reminiscent of Bee Gees' Stayin' Alive DOES NOT help! pic.twitter.com/UEfBH4nLde — Virat Nehru (@nehrukigalati) December 15, 2023

Sasta Copy of O Mere Dil Ke Chain

Wth is this sasta copy of Stayin’ Alive and O Mere Dil Ke Chain 😭😭 Doesnt meet expectations at all#SherKhulGaye #FighterOn25thJan #Fighter pic.twitter.com/qDJAZnvxdY — King (@iamKing1837) December 15, 2023

Watch Fighter Song Sher Khul Gaye

Watch Stayin' Alive Song

Watch O Mere Dil Ke Chain Song

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)