Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) Filmmaker Onir on Sunday said he is "fully vaccinated" after he received his second jab of the coronavirus vaccine.

Onir, 52, took to Instagram and shared his pictures.

The director began the caption by writing, "I am vaccinated", in a cheeky reference to his National Award-winning 2011 film "I Am".

"Mask off only for photo. Stay safe and get vaccination done," the director wrote.

India recorded 41,506 COVID-19 infections, taking the tally to 3,08,37,222, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The central government launched the nationwide drive in March this year to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

From May 1, the central and state governments started vaccinating people aged between 18 and 44.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)