Washington [US], April 16 (ANI): DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures have officially set a release date for their upcoming original animated feature, 'Forgotten Island,' which is slated to hit theatres on September 25, 2026.

Directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado, the film is being kept under tight wraps.

According to Deadline, the movie is a vibrant, comedic adventure that transports its characters to a long-lost, enchanted island deeply rooted in Philippine mythology.

The project is expected to blend cultural richness with mainstream appeal in a broad "party comedy adventure" style.

This marks Januel Mercado's solo directorial debut after previously co-directing 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,' a film that earned critical acclaim and multiple award nominations.

He also served as head of story on 'The Croods: A New Age,' another hit directed by Crawford.

The duo reunites for 'Forgotten Island' alongside producer Mark Swift, continuing their creative collaboration.

The announcement follows DreamWorks' recent release, 'The Wild Robot,' which opened to USD 35.7 million domestically and crossed USD 333 million globally, as per Deadline. (ANI)

