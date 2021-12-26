Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): It's always a delight for fans to see Bollywood besties spending time with each other. On Sunday, filmmaker Karan Johar shared an adorable picture with none other than Kajol.

In the image, Karan can be seen planting a kiss on Kajol's forehead.

"#friendsforever @kajol," he captioned the photograph with a string of red heart emojis.

Kajol shared the same post on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Love you."

Kajol and Karan Johar's friendship goes back to the time when they were simply film industry kids. They have also worked together in films such as 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', and 'My Name is Khan'. (ANI)

