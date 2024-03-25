New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): With chartbusters like 'Rang 'Barse' in the background and gulaal in the air, Holi is being celebrated throughout the country with joy and fervour. People stepped out of their homes to paint the streets in vibrant colours and enjoy special delicacies like gujiya as the essence of the festival spreads around the nation.

In fact, celebrations began the previous night with Holika Dahan -- a bonfire that symbolises the victory of good over evil. Devotees walked around a bonfire during a ritual called Holika Dahan.

Also Read | Baba Siddique Iftar Party 2024 Pics: Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Emraan Hashmi, Munawar Faruqui, Shilpa Shetty, and others Attend The Star-Studded Celebration (Watch Videos).

In this video, one can see a group of men in Patna extending Holi greetings as they performed the Holika Dahan ritual.

https://twitter.com/AHindinews/status/1772029223399546986

Also Read | Holi 2024: From 'Rang Barse' to 'Balam Pichkari': 5 Bollywood Songs To Add to Your Playlist and Make Your Celebration Even More Enjoyable.

This morning people also assembled at temples and ghats across the country to mark Holi celebrations, especially in Vrindavan, Mathura and Varanasi. Thousands of people have come there to ring in the festival of colours and play Holi with the locals. Not only Indians but foreign tourists have also gathered in large numbers.

An Australian tourist, who came especially to Dashashwamedh Ghat to participate in Holi festivities, said, "I am very happy to be here. People are quite welcoming here."

Another Australian citizen exclaimed, "Everyone is very friendly here. Happy Holi everyone."

Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi witnessed huge footfall this Holi. Locals made the Holi celebrations more appealing by dancing together and singing Holi songs.

https://twitter.com/ANINewsUP/status/1772109982286111199

Vrindavan is completely drenched in colours at the moment.

In Vrindavan's famous Shri Radhavallabh Lal Ji Temple, thousands of devotees gathered in large numbers to offer prayers to the Hindu God.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1772112514978844849

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1772118976337686618

With colours smeared on their faces and chants hailing the Lord, people thronged the streets of Vrindavan with festive spirits.

Several devotees also gathered at Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar where they played Holi with colours and sought blessings.

In Assam, people were seen celebrating Holi with flower petals.

Take a look:

Cultural programmes have also been organised in several places. At one of the Holi events in Kolkata, young girls enthralled the audience with their traditional dance.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1772114998686265552

A lot of people in Mumbai went to Juhu beach to celebrate Holi.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1772130272353431840

In the visuals obtained, revellers can be seen smearing each other's faces with Holi colours as they enjoy sea waves.

The Holi celebration expands down south.

At Island Grounds in Chennai, people danced their hearts out and played with Holi colours.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1772126519122440580

The entire country is undoubtedly intoxicated with Holi spirit.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)