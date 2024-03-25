Holi 2024 is finally here! Holi is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated festivals in India. It is a time when people come together to not only apply Holi colours to each other but also to dance and sing along to some amazing songs. From timeless classic songs to peppy songs, a playlist full of Bollywood's Holi songs that make the celebration even more maazedaar is a must. Having said that, we have compiled a list of Bollywood songs that you should add to your playlist if you haven't yet. Holi Celebrations in India: From Hola Mohalla to Shigmo, Here's How Holi, the Festival of Colours, Is Celebrated in the Different Parts of India.

Rang Barse

"Rang Barse" from Amitabh Bachchan's film Silsila tops the list. Sung by Amitabh Bachchan, "Rang Barse" is perfect to celebrate the festival of colours. Who can ever forget Big B's energetic dance moves?

Do Me A Favour

"Do Me A Favour" from Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra's film Waqt—The Race Against Time will never become old. Also, while dancing, Priyanka and Akshay's chemistry is too hot to handle.

Balam Pichkari

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's music album was a hit for multiple reasons. And well, "Balam Pichkari" is the perfect upbeat number to make our Holi even more colourful. There's no denying that some of us can't imagine Holi without "Balam Pichkari", sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade, being played at the festival.

Jai Jai Shivshankar

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff showed off their killer dance moves in this song, "Jai Jai Shivshankar", sung by Vishal Dadlani and Benny Dayal, from their movie War. And well, if you want to flaunt your dance moves during Holi, this energetic number is a must in your playlist.

Badri Ki Dulhania

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt won hearts with their chemistry in Badrinath Ki Dulhani. Badrinath Ki Dulhania's title track featuring the duo also won hearts equally. Sung by Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur, and Ikka, this song is perfect for flaunting your latke jhatke. So, what are you waiting for? Add this song to your playlist right now.

Wishing everyone a Happy Holi!

