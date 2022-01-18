Washington [US], January 18 (ANI): Actor Jodie Sweetin's boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski has finally popped the question and the couple are now happily engaged.

According to People Magazine, Sweetin and Wasilewski first confirmed their relationship in February 2018.

The 'Full House' star shared the news on Instagram by sharing a picture with her fiance and sporting some serious bling on her ring finger.

She started out the sweet caption announcing the big news with a quote by Maya Angelou, writing, "In all the world there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world there is no love for you like mine."

"I love you Mescal, for always. You're my person. I can't wait to see the life that lies ahead for us. Here's to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together. I think I'm really gonna like turning 40," the caption continued.

Danica McKellar, Christy Carlson Romano, and Eboni K. Williams were among the celebrities who congratulated Sweetin on her engagement.

Wasilewski shared the news on his own Instagram page, reposting the snap of the newly engaged couple with the caption, "So that happened..."

The news of Sweetin's engagement comes just over one week after beloved Hollywood icon and 'Full House' patriarch Bob Saget died.

Sweetin and the rest of the 'Full House' family, including series creator Jeff Franklin, stars John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber and Scott Weinger as well as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, issued a joint statement addressing the comedian's death shortly after news of his passing.

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob," the statement read.

The group's statement continued, "He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob's honour, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob."

On Friday, the 'Full House' cast, as well as Saget's family members and loved ones, came together to pay their respects to the former 'America's Funniest Home Videos' host as he was laid to rest. (ANI)

