Los Angeles, Mar 24 (PTI) Actor Gabrielle Union will star alongside Oscar winner Octavia Spencer in the third season of Apple series "Truth Be Told".

Based on the novel "Are You Sleeping" by Kathleen Barber, "Truth Be Told" features Spencer as true crime podcaster Poppy Scoville, who risks everything—including her life—to pursue truth and justice.

According to Deadline, Union will star as Eva, an outspoken high school principal who becomes embroiled in a problematic incident.

Maisha Closson will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the third season, which was announced in December 2021.

Each season of the show tells a different story and features new stars opposite Spencer. The first season had Aaron Paul and Lizzy Caplan, while the sophomore instalment starred Kate Hudson.

In addition to starring, Spencer serves as executive producer alongside producing partner Brian Clisham via her company, Orit Entertainment.

"Truth Be Told" is produced by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content. PTI

