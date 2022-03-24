On the beats of dholak, Mika grabbed all the attention at The Oberoi, New Delhi. He is in the capital for the launch of the show 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti'. Mika arrived inside the hall on his bike and thanked his fans for all their love and affection. Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti: Singer Mika Singh To Look for a Life Partner on Star Bharat’s Reality Show (Watch Promo Video).

He says: "I am doing everything to prepare myself for the wedding as I have to look great. I started eating very less." Mika adds: "I am thrilled about this new chapter of life. I am looking for someone who can understand me and can make my family happy and keep them together."

He further shares that his family just want him to get settled and have no expectations. Popular matchmaker Seema Taparia also asks Mika about his preferences. He replies: "I want someone who can understand the nature of my work as I keep travelling. She should be straightforward and knows how to manage in a joint family." Mika Singh Says He’ll Make Song Titled ‘KRK Kutta’ After Salman Khan’s Defamation Suit Against the Film Critic.

Here's The Video:

His friends also asserted that he is a workaholic so need someone who can be at home to prepare good food and understand his nature. Mika shows his gratitude to the channel for organising the swayamvar: "I really want to thank Star Bharat for approaching me for this. And my family is also happy that even if in this way I get married, nothing can be better than this."

