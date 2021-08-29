Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 (ANI): It's always fun meeting old friends after a long time. On Sunday, interior designer Gauri Khan, too seemed to have fun reuniting with close girl friends from the industry.

Taking to Instagram, Gauri posted a photograph, wherein we can see her sharing smiles with Neelam Kothari, Ekta Kapoor, Sussane Khan and Shabinaa.

"Catching up fun evening with @suzkr @neelamkotharisoni @shabskofficial our chief guest @ektarkapoor thanks for dropping in," she captioned the post.

Sussane also shared a glimpse of her meeting with Gauri and others on her Instagram account.

Expressing her happiness meeting Gauri, Sussane wrote, "So lovely seeing you after so long Gstar @gaurikhan with the sweethearts @ektarkapoor @shabskofficial @neelamkotharisoni #sunshineandsmiles #sundayvibes."

Gauri is quite active on Instagram. She often gives the audience a sneak peek into her private life. A few days ago, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, shared a throwback image of all her brothers and sisters with the caption "Memories, fights , gifts, candies , fun & games all the things we have shared..." (ANI)

