August 29 marks the 98th birth anniversary of Sir Richard Attenborough. He was considered as one of the Britain's leading actors, before becoming a highly famous filmmaker. The Padma Bhushan awardee, Attenborough was passionate about every single thing in his life. He was the person who always believed in perfection. His energy and way of producing films worked as a powerful tool. He was best known for directing historical epic flick Gandhi (1982), for which he bagged two Oscars. His energy, excellence and ideas was the reason everyone adored him all over his long spanned journey. Gandhi Full Movie Download and Watch Online Officially: Watch Mahatma Gandhi Biopic Free in HD Print Starring Ben Kingsley.

Throughout the years he had given us iconic characters, Attenborough is best remembered for featuring in movies like Brighton Rock, The Great Escape, I'm All Right Jack, The Sand Pebbles, 10 Rillington Place, Jurassic Park, Miracle on 34th Street, etc. Apart from his acting career, he helmed films like Young Winston, Cry Freedom, Chaplin, In Love and War, Grey Owl, etc. Attenborough was a man who sticked by his words always, starting from family, political views, work stuffs and filmmaking. Laura Dern Birthday Special: From Jurassic Park to Little Women, 5 Best Movies of the Oscar-Winning Actress and Where to Watch Them Online.

On the occasion of his birth anniversary, let's hear some of Richard Attenborough's real-life quotes which prove he was a fantastic wordsmith:

Balance Between Work and Family!!

Punctual!!

Thoughts On Audience!!

Focus!!

Desire!!

Extraordinary!!

Choice Of Films!!

Believe!!

Intense!!

Noted!!

Richard Attenborough passed away on August 24, 2014, but he left behind a very lavish spot in the hearts of the audience. He has absolutely proved himself as a man of his words through this amazing quotes and sayings. With this we finish off and dedicate this day remembering this classic actor and director.

