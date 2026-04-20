Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh turned emotional at the trailer launch of their upcoming film 'Raja Shivaji' in Mumbai on Monday.

The couple thanked the team behind the historical drama for their support and hard work.

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The trailer of the highly anticipated historical drama was unveiled at a grand event attended by the cast and crew. 'Raja Shivaji' revolves around the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and is mounted on a large cinematic scale.

During the event, Riteish was seen weeping as he spoke to the media while thanking his team for helping him and bringing the project to life. Standing beside him, Genelia was also moved and broke down on stage.

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Actor Sanjay Dutt, who was also seen wiping away tears. Riteish later thanked Genelia for standing by him and supporting him throughout the journey of making the film.

The launch event was attended by several actors, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar and Bhagyashree, all of whom play important roles in the film.

Mounted on a grand cinematic canvas, the film features high-octane action, rich world-building, and top technical excellence. With music by the celebrated duo Ajay-Atul and cinematography by internationally acclaimed Santosh Sivan, Raja Shivaji is set to deliver a visual spectacle with strong emotional resonance.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banner of Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji is set to release in cinemas worldwide on May 1, in Marathi, Hindi and Telugu. (ANI)

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