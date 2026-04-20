Following the record-breaking success of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor is reportedly set to join Aamir Khan in a high-profile biographical drama centred on the life of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover. The project, which has been in development for over three years, marks the first on-screen collaboration between the 39-year-old actress and the 61-year-old superstar. ‘Ek Din’ Trailer 2: Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s 24-Hour Romance in Japan Revealed; Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan Reunite (Watch Video).

Shraddha Kapoor to Play Aamir Khan's Wife in Ashneer Grover Biopic?

According to a report by Mid-Day, Shraddha Kapoor has been finalised to play Madhuri Jain Grover, the wife of Ashneer Grover and former Head of Controls at BharatPe. The casting choice is reportedly rooted in Kapoor’s long-standing connection to the project’s development.

An insider revealed that the actress was the first choice for the role, stating, "It was decided early on that Shraddha would play the female lead in the upcoming biopic." The source further noted her familiarity with the narrative, adding, "She has seen the screenplay developed from up-close."

Shraddha Kapoor's Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody at the Helm

The film is being written and directed by Rahul Mody, known for his work on hits like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Mody has reportedly been refining the screenplay for three years to ensure an accurate depiction of the fintech world’s complexities.

Industry buzz around the casting has been further fueled by rumours of a real-life relationship between Kapoor and Mody, though neither has officially confirmed the association. The film is expected to delve into the "gritty doglapan" of the startup ecosystem, focusing on Grover’s meteoric rise and the subsequent controversies that led to his exit from BharatPe in 2022.

Aamir Khan’s 'Green Signal'

Aamir Khan, often referred to as "Mr Perfectionist" for his selective approach to roles, has reportedly given his "green signal" after being impressed by the script. According to Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the actor said, "Aamir has read it and loved it; he is doing this film. It’s in the pre-production stage. It’s also very relatable as Ashneer is an extremely popular figure."

The film is largely expected to be based on Grover’s autobiography, Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups. Grover himself hinted at the cinematic adaptation on social media earlier, stating that while he has "more intense stories" for a sequel, his team is currently "busy working on the movie."

Casting Conversations and Career Milestones

The casting of Kapoor (39) opposite Khan (61) has already sparked discussion on social media regarding the age gap, a common talking point for major Bollywood pairings. However, trade analysts suggest that the professional weight of both actors, Kapoor coming off a massive hit and Khan seeking a strong return after Sitaare Zameen Par, makes this one of the most anticipated projects in pre-production. Aamir Khan’s Shocking Alcohol Confession: Actor Recalls Drinking a Bottle Every Night After First Wife Reena Dutta Left (Watch Video).

While an official announcement from the producers is still awaited, the film is poised to capture the public’s fascination with the high-stakes world of Indian entrepreneurs and the personal lives behind the corporate headlines.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mid-Day), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 06:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).