New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Actor Genelia Deshmukh is returning to her "home" South cinema with filmmaker Radha Krishna's untitled movie.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the actor wrote the caption, "N Today marks my re- entry into south films-a place I call home away from home..Thank you so much Sai Korrapati ji, Radhakrishna Reddyji for thinking of me for this special part.."

Also Read | Dua Lipa Makes a Stylish and Sizzling Appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon But Her Boots Have All Our Attention.

The action-packed film marks the debut of Kireeti, son of former Karnataka minister and mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy.

Congratulating the debut actor, the 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' actor wrote, "I wish you all the best Kireeti on your debut and happy to be part of your debut film.."

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan, Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 – Which YRF Date Announcement Teaser Impressed You The Most? (VOTE NOW).

The upcoming Kannada and Telugu bilingual is being backed by Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram production house. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)