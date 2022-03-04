Levitating singer Dua Lipa recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and as expected, she instantly had our attention. While we didn't expect her to flaunt her crazy wardrobe, she certainly took our expectations a notch higher with her all Area outfit. Earlier, the singer was in Miami for her Future Nostalgia tour and her appearances while out and about in the city made some right headlines. And if you think that was the peak of her sartorial sense, we suggest you reserve your judgement.

Dua Lipa's look was Jimmy Fallon's talk show was smart, edgy and in sync with her playful persona. She wore green checkered separates by AREA which allowed her to flaunt her toned midriff and paired them with a pair of black fur boots by the same brand. She also went easy on her styling and picked a stunning but delicate diamond choker to go with her outfit. With her hair tied in a top bun and fringes to top that, she completed her look further. Dua's fur boots from the night reminded us of Kendall Jenner and how she paired her bikini with fur boots by Miu Miu while on her vacation in Aspen.

Dua Lipa in AREA

Dua Lipa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

During her chat with Jimmy Fallon, Dua also recreated her 'lazy' dance moves and elaborated on how she made peace with the memes targeting her. "There was a moment where actually it caused me a lot of grief. Like, I was being bullied online, it wasn't very nice. But now I'm like, you know, I can look at it from a different perspective. I look back on it with such fondness 'cause it helped me grow into the artist I wanted to become. It made me work harder. I went in, I did more rehearsal, I just wanted to become a real performer, and I think that was kind of the thing that I needed to [do so]," the singer said while explaining her struggles and how she managed to overcome them.

