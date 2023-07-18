Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Actor Genelia D'Souza's new film 'Trial Period' is all about family relations. In the film, fans can see Genelia portraying the role of a single mother whose son demands a father on a basis of a trial period.

Speaking to ANI, Genelia opened up about her character and how she prepared for it.

Also Read | Disha Patani XXX-Tra Hot Photos in Calvin Klein Lingerie: From CK Garter Belt to Bralette, Check Out the Sexiest Looks of the Curvy Beauty.

"It's a great film. I had loads of fun working in 'Trial Period'. I find the role extremely special. It's very close to me as I am a mother in real life and I could easily relate to the shades of my character very well," she said.

"When Aleya (director of the film) sent me the script I immediately said yes. Being a real-life mom really helped me to essay this role," Genelia added.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya: Anjum Fakih All Set To Return As ‘Shrishti’ With A New Narrative.

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh tied the knot on February 3, 2012. After two years of marital bliss, they were blessed with their son, Riaan Deshmukh. And in 2016, they welcomed their second baby boy, Rahyl Deshmukh.

Coming back to her film, 'Trial Period', it is written and directed by Aleya Sen. The film follows the journey of a single mother Ana, played by Genelia, whose world turns upside down when her inquisitive son demands a father on a trial period of 30 days! The innocent coercion leads to the arrival of a disciplined Prajapati Dwivedi from Ujjain, fondly known as PD, played by Manav Kaul - who is in complete contradiction to the expectations of the mother and the son.

What follows is an adorable tale of love and friendship, as they navigate through the challenges of an unconventional family dynamic, personality clashes, blossoming into unexpected bonds.

Shakti Kapoor, Sheeba Chadda, Gajraj Rao and Zidane Braz are also a part of the film, which will be out on Jio Cinema on July 21. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)