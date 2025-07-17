After her sizzling performance in the "Kissik" song from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, Sreeleela has become one of the most sought-after young actresses in the country. She next has an untitled romantic musical lined up for Diwali 2025, co-starring Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan. The movie is directed by Anurag Basu. The actress also has another upcoming film titled Junior. If the latest media reports are to be believed, she has earned a substantial remuneration for the film, in which she will star opposite debutant actor Kireeti Reddy. 'Aashiqui 3': Kartik Aaryan Wraps Up ‘A Long but Fulfilling’ Schedule of His Next With Sreeleela.

Sreeleeela Charges INR 4 Crore for Her Next Film ‘Junior’?

According to a report in 123Telugu.com, Sreeleela is speculated to have been paid INR 2.5 crore for her upcoming film Junior. If the reports are true, this marks one of her highest paycheques for a lead role. However, according to a report in Deccan Chronicle, a leading celebrity manager revealed that the actress is getting paid almost double the mentioned amount. It was revealed that the Kissik sensation is taking home a paycheque of INR 4 crore.

Sreeleela’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SREELEELA (@sreeleela14)

Refuting speculations surrounding Sreeleela getting paid INR 2.5 crore for Junior, the celebrity manager said, "Why else would she agree to do a film with a newcomer if not for the fancy pay cheque." He added, "These are baseless rumours. Top heroines know their market value and never compromise on what they rightly deserve."

‘Junior’ Has a Beautiful Story, Says Sreeleela

Kireethi Reddy, son of politician and businessman G Janardhan Reddy, is all set to make his acting debut with Junior. The bilingual film in Kannada and Telugu is directed by Radhakrishna Reddy (Mayabazar). Speaking to TV9, Sreeleela opened up about her role in Junior and revealed that there was something very touching about the film's story that made her take up the project. She said, "There is an emotional father-daughter arc. I connected with the story more than the role. It's a very beautiful story.

Apart from Kireethi Reddy and Sreeleela, Junior also features Kannada actors C Ravichandran and Sudharani, Bollywood actress Genelia Deshmukh and Telugu actor Rao Ramesh.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Junior’:

SS Rajamouli Praises Genelia Deshmukh and Sreeleela at ‘Junior’ Event

The pre-release event for Junior was held in Hyderabad. The event was graced by acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Speaking at the event, Rajamouli showered praise on the film's cast, especially Genelia Deshmukh and Sreeleela. Rajamouli said that the Sitaare Taare Zameen Par actress has frozen in time and looks the same even after so many years. He said, "Genie, you've frozen in time. What...like how many years! Same beauty, same grace." He also said that Sreeleela is a big star in the making, who has already done wonders at a very young age. ‘SSMB29’: Did SS Rajamouli Part Ways With ‘RRR’ Cinematographer Senthil Kumar for Upcoming Mahesh Babu-Starrer Action Adventure Film?.

SS Rajamouli at ‘Junior’ Pre-Release Event in Hyderabad

Genelia.. Same grace.. Same beauty - SS Rajamouli #Junior pre release event pic.twitter.com/wUBN5fnmf2 — idlebrain.com (@idlebraindotcom) July 16, 2025

Kireeti Reddy and Sreeleela's Junior is set for a theatrical release on July 18, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2025 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).