Kireeti Reddy, son of businessman Gali Janardhan Reddy, made his acting debut with Junior. The bilingual film in Kannada and Telugu is directed by Radhakrishna Reddy of Mayabazar fame and stars dancing sensation Sreeleela as the female lead. The movie marks the return of Genelia Deshmukh in Tollywood after a long hiatus. The family drama also features Kannada actors Ravichandran and Sudharani. Amid much anticipation, Junior released in the theatres on Friday (July 18), and reviews for the film have been shared online. ‘Junior’: ‘Kissik’ Fame Actress Sreeleela Charges THIS Whopping Amount for Kireeti Reddy’s Debut Film Co-Starring Genelia Deshmukh.

‘Junior’ Movie Review

Reviews for Kireeti Reddy's debut film Junior, co-starring Sreeleela, are out. Let's look at what critics had to say about the film. Critics shared that Kireety Reddy was impressive in his debut acting stint. According to them, he was confident and on point with whatever the script demanded. However, they felt that Junior's poor story did not just affect the debutant's acting skills. They also showered praise on Genelia Deshmukh and music composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) for his background score.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Junior’:

Now, coming to what critics did not like about the film. They said that the film became predictable and too draggy towards the climax. Overall, the movie didn't impress them much. Also, Sreeleela's disappearance in the second half, after being overused in the first, without any explanation, seemed like a waste of potential to them.

123Telugu: "Kireeti Reddy makes a promising debut. Though new to the screen, he appears confident. His dance moves are sharp, his timing works, and he shows potential for growth if he chooses better scripts moving forward. While it may appeal to some, it feels outdated and overly safe. Sreeleela, despite her presence, is underused. She appears in the first half but disappears in the second without explanation. It’s disappointing to see such potential sidelined. On the whole, Junior is a youthful and emotional drama that only works in parts. Kireeti Reddy puts in a sincere effort — he dances well, fights convincingly, and delivers his lines with ease. If you enjoy debut-hero movies and don’t mind the clichés, Junior may be a one-time watch. Just keep expectations in check."

TeluguOne.com: 'Kireeti Reddy is very good in and dancing and has a very acrobatic body. He is able to pull off highly difficult moves and elaborated physical stunts. As an actor, though, he needs to develop his skill in expressing his grief, but for a newcomer, he did well. Sreeleela is an eye candy in the film and nothing else. The movie falters and stutters at many places throughout Junior's journey. Too heavy for a debutant and ineffective sans dedicated efforts of Kireeti." Amid Untitled Film With Kartik Aaryan, ‘Kissik Girl’ Sreeleela Sparks Buzz About New Project After Being Spotted at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studio (Watch Video).

Tollywood and Sandalwood fans, are you planning to watch Kireeti Reddy's Junior in theatres?

