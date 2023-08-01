Washington DC [US], August 1 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming sci-fi action film ‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’ have unveiled the official teaser trailer.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Netflix shared the trailer and wrote, “put on your coolest shades because SPY KIDS is back with more action & more adventure. SPY KIDS: ARMAGEDDON. sept 22.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvXWp59A_aQ/

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, the preview shows the kids receiving a message from their mom, played by Gina telling them “something has gone terribly wrong.” Now it’s up to the kids to save their parents from a failed mission.

“When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world,” reads a logline for the film premiering on September 22, reported Deadline.

Soon after the maker unveiled the teaser trailer, fans swamped down the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“My kids and I really enjoyed the original movies. I look forward to checking this one out,” a user commented.

Another user wrote, “Good for spending summers.”

Helmed by Robert Rodriguez, who previously directed the first chapter of 'Spy Kids' in 2001, followed by 'Spy kids: Island of the lost dreams,' in 2002 and 'Spy Kids 3: Game over' in 2003 and after a long wait of eight years, 'Spy Kids: All-time in the world' was released in 2011, and now the makers are all set to get back in the shoes of 'Spy Kids' with a new version along with a fresh star cast.

The film also stars Billy Magnussen, Everly Carganilla and DJ Cotrona in pivotal roles.

‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’ is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix from September 22. (ANI)

