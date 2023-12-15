Chicken Run made its big-screen debut on June 23, 2000, creating a lot of buzz across the globe. It soared in popularity, amassing over $224 million, securing its place as the most successful stop-motion film at the box office and a beloved choice for families worldwide. Now the second part Chicken Run-Dawn Of The Nugget is here. The upcoming film, will have Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi will be stepping into the roles of Ginger and Rocky, previously portrayed by Sawalha and Gibson, respectively. Romesh Ranganathan will lend his voice to Nick, taking over from Spall, while Daniel Mays will voice Fetcher, formerly portrayed by Daniels.David Bradley will honorably fill the shoes of the late Benjamin Whitrow as Fowler. On a brighter note, Imelda Staunton , Jane Horrocks, and Lynn Ferguson will be reprising their roles as Bunty, Babs, and Mac, adding continuity to the beloved characters. But those who are yet to watch this film on the big screens, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Chicken Run-Dawn Of The Nugget’s release, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per latest reports, Chicken Run-Dawn Of The Nugget has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Chicken Run-Dawn Of The Nugget OTT Release: Here's When and Where To Watch Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi's Film Online.

Chicken Run-Dawn Of The Nugget full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Check Out The Trailer Of Chicken Run-Dawn Of The Nugget:

The Plot Chickens... Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget hatches Dec 15! pic.twitter.com/5SYrkDx4r2 — Netflix (@netflix) November 15, 2023

Apart from Chicken Run-Dawn Of The Nugget there are several other newly released movies and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes Jaane Jaan, The Sukhee, The Nun II among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

