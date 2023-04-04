In the wake of Shazam: Fury of the Gods' release and its disappointing performance at the box office, the film's main lead star Zachary Levi has been doing his best to bring more interest to his film, be it on Twitter or TikTok. For his efforts, there have been people who were either sympathetic of his plight or were mocking him for his efforts. Recently, a video of his went viral where he allegedly asked fans to watch his movie over John Wick 4 (that was doing far better at the box office). Even Anson Mount, known best for playing Black Bolt in the ill-fated Marvel series Inhumans, trolled the actor for this video using a meme of Black Bolt shushing. Anson Mount Trolls Zachary Levi 'Black Bolt' Style Over Latter's 'Edited' Video Comparing Shazam Fury of the Gods and John Wick 4.

The thing is, that video was an edited one, and the actual video didn't have Zachary Levi comparing his film with the Keanu Reeves-starrer, instead giving a heartfelt appeal to fans to watch his DC superhero movie as well.

You can watch it below:

what he actually said pic.twitter.com/p4r0MHuLy5 — Brio (@Brioyon) March 27, 2023

So in light of this revelation, Anson Mount took to Twitter to apologise to Zachary Levi with a series of tweets. Fact Check: Did Zachary Levi Say Shazam Fury of The Gods is Better Than John Wick 4? Here's the Truth Behind the Viral Video!

Check them out below:

An apology: So about a week ago I kinda drug my friend @ZacharyLevi for a post that had been taken out of context. First of all, even if it hadn’t been taken out of context, that’s just not something someone should do to a friend and colleague… (thread cont’d) — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) April 2, 2023

I See Him This Weekend...

But, wait, my intrepid readers. It gets worse. When it came to my attention that he’d been taken out of context, I didn’t post a correction. And THEN, of course, what happens? I see him this weekend and... — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) April 2, 2023

Most Considerate and Gracious Dude

… well, it started to sink in what I had done and I apologized. Of course, Zack being THE most considerate and gracious dude was beyond patient and understanding and really took the time to relate his side of things. I’m forever grateful and I thank him for that... — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) April 2, 2023

Humility is Nourishing

But I did think it important to make the apology public as well. And thank you all for putting up with me too. It truly amazes me sometimes how big of an ass I can be. Ah, well. Humility never tastes good but it sure as hell is nourishing. Thanks again, Zach. — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) April 2, 2023

Zachary Levi hasn't responded to Anson Mount's apology tweets yet, but we hope that the stars will work out their differences soon enough. Meanwhile Shazam! Fury of the Gods has underperformed at the worldwide box office, only earning $120 million globally.

