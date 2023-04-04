In the wake of Shazam: Fury of the Gods' release and its disappointing performance at the box office, the film's main lead star Zachary Levi has been doing his best to bring more interest to his film, be it on Twitter or TikTok. For his efforts, there have been people who were either sympathetic of his plight or were mocking him for his efforts. Recently, a video of his went viral where he allegedly asked fans to watch his movie over John Wick 4 (that was doing far better at the box office). Even Anson Mount, known best for playing Black Bolt in the ill-fated Marvel series Inhumans, trolled the actor for this video using a meme of Black Bolt shushing. Anson Mount Trolls Zachary Levi 'Black Bolt' Style Over Latter's 'Edited' Video Comparing Shazam Fury of the Gods and John Wick 4.

The thing is, that video was an edited one, and the actual video didn't have Zachary Levi comparing his film with the Keanu Reeves-starrer, instead giving a heartfelt appeal to fans to watch his DC superhero movie as well.

You can watch it below:

So in light of this revelation, Anson Mount took to Twitter to apologise to Zachary Levi with a series of tweets. Fact Check: Did Zachary Levi Say Shazam Fury of The Gods is Better Than John Wick 4? Here's the Truth Behind the Viral Video!

Check them out below:

I See Him This Weekend...

Most Considerate and Gracious Dude

Humility is Nourishing

Zachary Levi hasn't responded to Anson Mount's apology tweets yet, but we hope that the stars will work out their differences soon enough. Meanwhile Shazam! Fury of the Gods has underperformed at the worldwide box office, only earning $120 million globally.

