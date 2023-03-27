Zachary Levi recently went live on Instagram and suggested people watch Shazam! Fury of the Gods. He also said he feels that while the film is not "perfect", it's better than what some critics and reviewers have given them credit for. But another edited video surfaced as well, making it seem as though Zachary was making comparisons between John Wick 4 and Shazam 2, saying his film is better. So here is a fact check! He did not say it's better than John Wick, he said it's better than what critics said about his film. The video below the edited one is what Zachary actually said. Anson Mount Trolls Zachary Levi 'Black Bolt' Style Over Latter's 'Edited' Video Comparing Shazam Fury of the Gods and John Wick 4.

Zachary Levi's Edited and Original Video

what he actually said pic.twitter.com/p4r0MHuLy5 — Brio (@Brioyon) March 27, 2023

