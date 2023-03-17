Zachary Levi appeared on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and talked about his film Shazam! Fury of the Gods that released in theatres. He also did his hilarious Arnold Schwarzenegger and Christopher Walken impressions. He also said he wonders if Arnold and Christopher have impressions of each other. And also talked about therapy helped him land his Shazam! role, and said that he originally auditioned for a supporting role but ended up landing the lead. Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Zachary Levi Said Yes to the Sequel Before Even Reading the Script – Here’s Why!

View Zachary's Impressions Here:

View Full Interview More:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)