Panaji (Goa) [India], June 16 (ANI): Goa is all set to celebrate 75 years of iconic Goan Konkani-language film 'Mogacho Aunddo' with a special edition of the Goa State Film Festival.

On Monday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that the Goa Film Festival will take place in the state from August 14 to 17.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Raveena Tandon Mourns Air India Tragedy, Calls It a 'Wound That Will Never Heal' While Boarding Flight.

Speaking with ANI, Sawant shared, "On behalf of the Goan Entertainment Society, we have organised a four-day Goa Film Festival on August 14, 15, 16 and 17. I am inviting all Konkani, Marathi films made of Goan origin or worked on by Goan technicians to participate in it. This film festival is a great opportunity for Konkani and Marathi films."

The festival aims to honour Konkani and Marathi films. Audience will get a chance to participate in insightful sessions, workshops, in-conversation sessions, knowledge series, and market interactions.

Also Read | Pragya Jaiswal's 'Kanche' and 'Akhanda' Win Big at Gaddar Telangana Film Awards in Hyderabad.

Submissions for the competition will open on June 17 and close on July 7. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)