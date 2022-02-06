Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): From Anil Kapoor to Akshay Kumar, several members from the film industry paid tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 92.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay wrote, "Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe...and how can one forget such a voice! Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti."

Anil Kapoor feels blessed to have known Lata Mangeshkar.

"Heartbroken, but blessed to have known & loved this incredible soul...Lataji holds a place in our hearts that will never be taken by anyone else. That's how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her music. May she rest in peace & light up the heavens with her brightness," he tweeted.

According to Manoj Bajpayee, with Lata Mangeshkar's demise, "golden era of music" has also ended.

"A golden era of music world has truly ended!! Lata Ji you will be missed by millions of us & the generations coming after us!! Rest in peace!! #RIPLATAJI," he grieved.

Sharing a picture of Lata Mangeshkar, Zoya Akhtar described the singer as "immortal."

Actor Kangana Ranaut, too, mourned the demise of Lata Mangeshkar.

"What a loss. India's most beautiful voice is gone," she wrote on Instagram Story.

Lata Mangeshkar died due to multiple organ failure today. (ANI)

