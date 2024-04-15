Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): After the historic success of 'Hanu-Man', actor Teja Sajja is all set to team up with filmmaker Karthik Gattamneni for an adventurous saga of 'Super Yodha'.

The makers of PMF 36 shared a poster on the official handle X to create anticipation for the title release of this upcoming film.

The poster captures Teja Sajja facing his back towards the camera. He can be seen injured with a weapon and fire all over his clothes.

The title and first look will be revealed on April 18.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, " Glad to be joining forces with the SuperHero @TejaSajja123 for our prestigious #PMF36. An adventurous saga of #SuperYodha. Title Announcement Glimpse on April 18. Stay tuned."

Talking about his superhero film 'HanuMan', helmed by Prasanth Varma, the superhero film stars Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai in the lead roles.

The film was released on January 12 and received a good response from the fans.

Teja Sajja earlier told ANI about his film, "The very idea of doing a superhero film is very exciting for me, has been exciting throughout the process. In this film, a young boy gets superpowers by the grace of Lord Hanuman and then how he fights for his people and his religion. This film has superhero action sequences for the entertainment of children and a lot of comedy. At the same time, its our history, is also connected with the superhero element. We've tried to blend in our Indian 'itihaasaas' with the superhero concept so it's a very entertaining film." (ANI)

