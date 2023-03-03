New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Actor Michael B Jordan says stepping behind the camera for "Creed III" was the hardest thing he has ever done but it also made him feel the most alive.

The film, third in the famed Rocky franchise, was released in India via Warner Bros on Friday. The movie features Jordan as the titular hero Adonis "Donnie" Creed, Tessa Thompson as Bianca Taylor and Jonathan Majors as Damian "Dame" Anderson among others.

Also Read | Daisy Jones and the Six Review: Riley Keough, Sam Claflin's Band Drama Is an Underwhelming Rock-Odyssey Drowned in Cliches (LatestLY Exclusive).

"It was one of those things you just have to, you got to live it and get through it. And the hardest thing I've had to do so far. But at the same time, I felt the most alive doing it, so it was rewarding," the actor-director said in a recent virtual interview, which was also attended by PTI.

Jordan, 36, said "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler, who also helmed the first "Creed" movie and serves as a producer on this one, gave him a lot of courage to debut as a filmmaker. Coogler has written "Creed III".

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya Siddiqui Claims the Actor Has Thrown Her and Children Out of House (Watch Video).

According to the actor, there was never a moment where Coogler talked to him about directing the new film, but he played a huge role in his decision to step behind the camera.

"No, there wasn't. But he definitely had a lot to do with it. I think he told me that I could direct. I think there was a moment where I was in awe of what he was doing, seeing a Black man my age, somebody I knew well, or getting to know at that time, command a set in 'Fruitvale Station' and what was possible," the actor recalled.

Jordan said their conversation on the craft of direction planted the seed of the idea that maybe he could "direct one day".

"I didn't know what it was gonna be. I didn't know what movie I was gonna step behind the camera on. But as we did Creed, and, Creed II came along. Steven (Caple Jr), jumped into the director's chair and had that experience.

"And as we kinda grew, the third one just seemed like it was the perfect time for me to step behind the camera..."

Coogler, Jordan said, had a lot of thoughts on the movie and was a great sounding board for him. The actor also turned to Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper and Denzel Washington, actors who turned to direction, for guidance.

"Creed" series serves as a spin-off to the "Rocky" series with the 2015 film becoming the seventh movie in the franchise that has continued with "Creed II" and now "Creed III". In "Creed", Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) mentors and trains Jordan's Adonis Creed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)