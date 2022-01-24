Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): A few days after his father passed away, actor Shaheer Sheikh took to Instagram and penned an emotional note.

"There is greatness in patience, kindness and humility...There is happiness in giving to others...And there is peace in honesty...If there was ever a manual on the most incredible person, my dad was it. To lose him, to watch him go away has been the most painful phase of my life. He has left a void. In my heart. In my life," Shaheer wrote.

He added, "But before that, he has filled my life with meaning and purpose. He has filled it with so much love and compassion , that I don't think there is any space for resentment. I've been blessed to watch the glorious life he lived, to witness the love he gave to one and all, to see the respect he had for everyone big or small. There is no goodbye here papa, because a part of you will always live on in me. Thank you for choosing me to be your son. There can be no bigger honor. #loveYouPapa."

Shaheer lost his father, Shahnawaz Sheikh to COVID-19 on January 20, 2022.

Celebrities like Krystle Dsouza, Hina Khan, Nakuul Mehta, and Kushal Tandon among others have paid their heartfelt condolences to Shaheer. (ANI)

