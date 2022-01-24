Audience surely love to watch movies on the big screen, we believe. For last few months we saw quite big and successful releases on the theatres. We are stepping on the last week of January 2022 and here are some of the movies releasing on the theatres this week. Cinema halls are running with 50% capacity due to COVID-19, also slowly the restrictions are getting eased. This week we have several interesting movies lined up for release across languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi and many more. Talking about the biggest release of the week, it would be Telugu movie Good Luck Sakhi which is scheduled to release on the theatres on January 28. The sports drama stars Keerthy Suresh, Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu in titular role. Good Luck Sakhi Trailer: Keerthy Suresh’s Telugu Film About a Shooter and Her Journey of Chasing Good Luck Looks Entertaining (Watch Video).

Another big release of the week would be Veeramae Vaagai Soodum, helmed by Thu Pa Saravanan, the Tamil action-thriller flick features Vishal and Dimple Hayathi in key role. The film will hit the big screens on January 26. Another interesting release of the week would be Zombivli, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the first ever Marathi zombie film stars Amey Wagh, Trupti Khamkar, Lalit Prabhakar, Vaidehi Parshurami and Janaki Pathak. The flick revolves around the story of few friends who try to survive in Dombivli, the city of Mumbai from deadly virus breach. The movie is slated to release on January 26. Zombivli: First Marathi Zombie Movie Starring Amey Wagh, Trupti Khamkar to Hit Theatres on January 26, 2022.

Let's quickly take a complete look at the movies releasing on the theatres this week: (the below releases are subject to change as per the makers' decision)

Jai Bheem: January 28, 2022 | Hindi

Gormati: January 26, 2022 | Telugu

Saamanyudu: January 26, 2022 | Telugu

Good Luck Sakhi: January 28, 2022 | Telugu

DJ Tillu: January 26, 2022 | Telugu

Thamezharasan: January 26, 2022 | Tamil

Veeramae Vaagai Soodum: January 26, 2022 | Tamil

Iswarya Murugan: January 26, 2022 | Tamil

Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal: January 28, 2022 | Tamil

Ombatthane Dikku: January 28, 2022 | Kannada

Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan: January 28, 2022 | Malayalam

Thirimali: January 27, 2022 | Malayalam

Karnan Napolean Bhagat Singh: January 28, 2022 | Malayalam

Veyil: January 28, 2022 | Malayalam

Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi: January 26, 2022 | Marathi

Luck Down Be Positive: January 28, 2022 | Marathi

Zombivli: January 26, 2022 | Marathi

8/12 Binay Badal Dinesh: January 26, 2022 | Bengali

Yariyan Dildariyan: January 28, 2022 | Punjabi

