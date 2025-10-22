Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): Releasing the film 'Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat' during Diwali week has worked in favour of the makers.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie, which stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, registered a decent opening at the box office.

The movie minted Rs 10.10 crore on day one despite facing a clash with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Thamma'.

"#EkDeewaneKiDeewaniyat / #EDKD springs a delightful surprise... Despite facing a formidable opponent from the #MHCU universe - #Thamma - and lesser showcasing, #EDKD pulls off double digits on Day 1. Following the re-release of #SanamTeriKasam, there has been renewed interest in its leading man #HarshvardhanRane, and #EDKD further consolidates his standing, especially across Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres," Taran Adarsh posted on X.

"The film is #HarshvardhanRane's biggest opener to date. Backed by chartbuster music, #EKDK has opened to impressive numbers at several mass centres... Of course, the #Diwali holiday period has also significantly contributed to the opening day score. With an extended festive weekend ahead, the film is expected to register a solid total in its extended opening weekend. #EKDK [Week 1] Tue ₹ 10.10 cr. #India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice," He added.

'Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat' is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Dinesh Jain and Anshul Garg, with co-producer Raghav Sharma. (ANI)

