Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): It's a working Holi for Aditi Rao Hydari. Despite being on the sets, she managed to play with colours.

A while ago, Aditi took to Instagram and shared a colourful Holi selfie. The image shows Aditi flaunting her face smeared with pink and yellow gulaal.

Also Read | 'The Giver' Has Finally Arrived! Singer-Songwriter Chappell Roan Releases Country Single, Describes It as a Song of Freedom Beyond Pop Music.

"Shoot day Holi attack! Happy Holi!!!!," she captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHLhSaFNnH3/?hl=en

Also Read | RIP Deb Mukherjee: From Family to His Acting Career, All You Need To Know About Ayan Mukerji's Father Who Was Acted in Aamir Khan's 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Aditi will soon be in a web series titled 'O Saathi Re', which also stars Arjun Rampal, and Avinash Tiwary. Imtiaz took on the role of creator, writer and showrunner as recently he announced the project.

Excited to present the story to the world, Imtiaz in a press note said, "O Saathi Re surprised me at every turn of its development. It is a modern story with a vintage heart, an enchanted fairy tale set in the fiasco of Metropolitan life. I feel both relieved and excited at having Arif direct the stellar cast of Avinash Aditi and Arjun (All Aces there) and it is the ever-strengthening relationship with Netflix that enabled us to enter the deceptively charming world of O Saathi Re."

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, added, " We are thrilled to bring a story that delves into love, relationships, and human dilemmas -- narrated in Imtiaz's signature, deeply authentic style, an almost haunting quality to these stories! After the success of She Season 2, we began exploring ideas for our next series together. We wanted something with an inherent musicality, perhaps inspired by a song and then Imtiaz crafted a story, called it O Saathi Re and that story moved us as profoundly as the song still does. It's a fresh and innovative take on relationships in contemporary times. Now, with this phenomenal cast -- Aditi, Arjun and Avinash --we are ready to bring this beautiful and poetic story to life. We can't wait to embark on this journey with Window Seat Films and the whole team and our incredible cast and crew!"

Arif Ali has come on board to direct 'O Saathi Re', which will go on floors soon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)